Dogpatch Urban Garden expands to help gardeners
Local gardeners have a new place in Des Moines where they can find plants for their homes.
Driving the news: Owner Jenny Quiner expanded and built two greenhouses for her business, Dogpatch Urban Gardens.
- Quiner, who runs her own farm in the middle of the city, said the greenhouses will serve as a garden center where people can find plants like vegetables, perennials, flowers, herbs and succulents.
- There will also be tools, soil and fertilizer for sale.
How it started: Prior to the greenhouses, Quiner had to start all her plants under grow lights in the basement of her home, limiting how much she could grow.
- As her business expanded over the last eight years, she realized she needed the structures to attempt to improve her year-round revenue, especially since her crops aren't typically sold until May.
- She built the greenhouses on 1.25 acres of land.
Between the lines: The pandemic spurred new people to take on gardening, and Quiner said she's still seeing strong interest today.
What's next: The garden center opens 10am Saturday at 4600 Northwest 51st St., Des Moines.
