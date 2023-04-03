Jenny Quiner (center) and her staff at Dogpatch, along with flowers for sale in the greenhouse. Photos courtesy of Jenny Quiner

Local gardeners have a new place in Des Moines where they can find plants for their homes.

Driving the news: Owner Jenny Quiner expanded and built two greenhouses for her business, Dogpatch Urban Gardens.

Quiner, who runs her own farm in the middle of the city, said the greenhouses will serve as a garden center where people can find plants like vegetables, perennials, flowers, herbs and succulents.

There will also be tools, soil and fertilizer for sale.

How it started: Prior to the greenhouses, Quiner had to start all her plants under grow lights in the basement of her home, limiting how much she could grow.

As her business expanded over the last eight years, she realized she needed the structures to attempt to improve her year-round revenue, especially since her crops aren't typically sold until May.

She built the greenhouses on 1.25 acres of land.

Between the lines: The pandemic spurred new people to take on gardening, and Quiner said she's still seeing strong interest today.

What's next: The garden center opens 10am Saturday at 4600 Northwest 51st St., Des Moines.