Des Moines weekend planner: March 31-April 2

An exhibit at Blank Park Zoo's Wild Lights Festival. Photo courtesy of the zoo

Friday

🏳️‍⚧️ Transgender Day of Visibility speaking event hosted by the DSM Civil and Human Rights Commission at Drake Park shelter house. 6pm-7:30pm.

🎤 CARE + Aoke at Teehee's Comedy Club with performer tips going to the Young Women's Resource Center. 11pm-close. Free admission.

Saturday

🏷 April Flea Market at the Iowa State Fairgrounds 4-H building from 9am-4pm. Free admission.

🏒 Iowa Wild vs. San Diego Gulls at Wells Fargo Arena, starting at 6pm. Admission is $25-$75.

🔦 Wild Lights Festival at Blank Park Zoo launches. It'll continue Wednesday to Sunday plus Memorial Day, 7:30pm-10pm through May 29. Admission is $19-$25.

Sunday

🎺 Iowa Blues Hall of Fame Induction Celebration and dinner at the River Center Eventorium, starting at 4:30pm. Admission is $30.