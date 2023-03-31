Des Moines weekend planner: March 31-April 2
Friday
🏳️⚧️ Transgender Day of Visibility speaking event hosted by the DSM Civil and Human Rights Commission at Drake Park shelter house. 6pm-7:30pm.
🎤 CARE + Aoke at Teehee's Comedy Club with performer tips going to the Young Women's Resource Center. 11pm-close. Free admission.
Saturday
🏷 April Flea Market at the Iowa State Fairgrounds 4-H building from 9am-4pm. Free admission.
🏒 Iowa Wild vs. San Diego Gulls at Wells Fargo Arena, starting at 6pm. Admission is $25-$75.
🔦 Wild Lights Festival at Blank Park Zoo launches. It'll continue Wednesday to Sunday plus Memorial Day, 7:30pm-10pm through May 29. Admission is $19-$25.
Sunday
🎺 Iowa Blues Hall of Fame Induction Celebration and dinner at the River Center Eventorium, starting at 4:30pm. Admission is $30.
