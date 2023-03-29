Polk's health ranking drops to bottom half of Iowa counties

Polk County's health rank slipped this year into the bottom half of Iowa counties, according to a report released today by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Why it matters: The data can help us improve — perhaps prompting individual and government actions to strengthen community health.

State of play: This year's ranking looked at factors measuring infrastructure and civic participation, including access to parks, school funding adequacy, broadband access, voter turnout and self-reported census participation.

Counties with well-resourced civic infrastructure have higher graduation rates and household incomes, plus lower rates of child poverty and less overall income inequality, researchers found.

By the numbers: Polk is No. 69 among Iowa's 99 counties in health outcomes.

That's its lowest showing since the rankings began more than a decade ago. Last year it was No. 45.

Every surrounding county, except for Jasper at No. 49, scored in the top 25.

Of note: The healthiest county was Sioux in northwest Iowa, while the least healthy was Montgomery, in the southern portion of the state.

Zoom in: Polk County residents perform slightly better than the state average in terms of smoking, obesity and physical inactivity.

But sexually transmitted infections, teen births, housing problems and levels of air pollution are all higher.

The big picture: Counties with lower rankings aren't necessarily in bad spots, Sandra Burke, a research scientist with Iowa State University's Indicators Program, told Axios last year.

Reviewing individual factors and how they change over time is more important, she said.

What's next: The health institute offers more than 400 evidence-informed strategies.