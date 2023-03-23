2 hours ago - News

Ann Lebo, former Iowa education director, takes state job

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Ann Lebo.

Ann Lebo. Photo courtesy of the Iowa Department of Education

Ann Lebo, the former director of the Iowa Department of Education, started a new job this week as the performance results administrator for Early Childhood Iowa (ECI).

Catch up fast: Lebo announced her resignation in February, soon after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that allows families to use taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition.

  • Her last day as director was March 14.

The latest: Reynolds then appointed Chad Aldis, who has a track record of supporting private school choice, as the new education director.

  • He had previously worked at a conservative think tank in Ohio and has no experience teaching or working as a school administrator.

Of note: Lebo's annual salary as education director was $154,300, according to a state directory.

  • HHS and the Iowa Department of Administrative Services did not respond to our requests for her current salary.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more