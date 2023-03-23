2 hours ago - News
Ann Lebo, former Iowa education director, takes state job
Ann Lebo, the former director of the Iowa Department of Education, started a new job this week as the performance results administrator for Early Childhood Iowa (ECI).
Catch up fast: Lebo announced her resignation in February, soon after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that allows families to use taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition.
- Her last day as director was March 14.
The latest: Reynolds then appointed Chad Aldis, who has a track record of supporting private school choice, as the new education director.
- He had previously worked at a conservative think tank in Ohio and has no experience teaching or working as a school administrator.
Of note: Lebo's annual salary as education director was $154,300, according to a state directory.
- HHS and the Iowa Department of Administrative Services did not respond to our requests for her current salary.
