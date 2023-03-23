Ann Lebo, former Iowa education director, takes state job

Ann Lebo. Photo courtesy of the Iowa Department of Education

Ann Lebo, the former director of the Iowa Department of Education, started a new job this week as the performance results administrator for Early Childhood Iowa (ECI).

Catch up fast: Lebo announced her resignation in February, soon after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that allows families to use taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition.

Her last day as director was March 14.

The latest: Reynolds then appointed Chad Aldis, who has a track record of supporting private school choice, as the new education director.

He had previously worked at a conservative think tank in Ohio and has no experience teaching or working as a school administrator.

Of note: Lebo's annual salary as education director was $154,300, according to a state directory.