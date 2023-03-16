Data: Iowa Department of Education; Chart: Axios Visuals

Iowa's four-year high school graduation rates continue to slightly decline from pre-pandemic levels, but remain high in comparison to the rest of the country.

Driving the news: The class of 2022 graduated at a rate of 89.9%, according to newly released data from the Iowa Department of Education.

By the numbers: Graduation rates were 91.6% in 2019, 91.8% in 2020 and 90.2% in 2021.

Around 3% of students dropped out, totaling 4,698 high schoolers.

This year's rate is still higher than 89.3% from a decade ago.

The big picture: Neighboring states Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota all reported rates ranging from 82.2 to 89.7%.

Between the lines: Students in the class of 2022 were 10th graders when the pandemic started and classes became virtual.