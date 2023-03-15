42 mins ago - News

Iowa's new education director has school choice history

Linh Ta

Chad Aldis. Photo courtesy of Governor's office

Chad Aldis, Iowa's new education director, starts his job today.

Driving the news: Aldis is joining Gov. Kim Reynolds' administration with a history of support for private school choice and working for charter schools.

Why it matters: Reynolds' priority and political messaging this year has heavily centered around "school choice."

  • She signed into law a new scholarship program that allows families to use their public school allocations to attend private schools, for example.

State of play: Aldis' most recent position was at Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a conservative think tank in Ohio, where he testified in support of creating a private school voucher system in the state.

  • Prior to that, he worked as executive director for School Choice Ohio, as well as the Walton Family Foundation.

Flashback: Former education director Ann Lebo announced she is stepping down this month after serving in her role since March 2020 to "explore other opportunities."

Between the lines: Aldis has no experience teaching or working as a school administrator.

  • Lebo has doctorate degrees in education administration and taught English for 17 years, according to the Gazette.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more