Iowa's new education director has school choice history
Chad Aldis, Iowa's new education director, starts his job today.
Driving the news: Aldis is joining Gov. Kim Reynolds' administration with a history of support for private school choice and working for charter schools.
Why it matters: Reynolds' priority and political messaging this year has heavily centered around "school choice."
- She signed into law a new scholarship program that allows families to use their public school allocations to attend private schools, for example.
State of play: Aldis' most recent position was at Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a conservative think tank in Ohio, where he testified in support of creating a private school voucher system in the state.
- Prior to that, he worked as executive director for School Choice Ohio, as well as the Walton Family Foundation.
Flashback: Former education director Ann Lebo announced she is stepping down this month after serving in her role since March 2020 to "explore other opportunities."
Between the lines: Aldis has no experience teaching or working as a school administrator.
- Lebo has doctorate degrees in education administration and taught English for 17 years, according to the Gazette.
