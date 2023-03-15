Chad Aldis, Iowa's new education director, starts his job today.

Driving the news: Aldis is joining Gov. Kim Reynolds' administration with a history of support for private school choice and working for charter schools.

Why it matters: Reynolds' priority and political messaging this year has heavily centered around "school choice."

She signed into law a new scholarship program that allows families to use their public school allocations to attend private schools, for example.

State of play: Aldis' most recent position was at Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a conservative think tank in Ohio, where he testified in support of creating a private school voucher system in the state.

Prior to that, he worked as executive director for School Choice Ohio, as well as the Walton Family Foundation.

Flashback: Former education director Ann Lebo announced she is stepping down this month after serving in her role since March 2020 to "explore other opportunities."

Between the lines: Aldis has no experience teaching or working as a school administrator.