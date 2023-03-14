Des Moines' winters are getting warmer

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axio

Our winter seasons are part of an alarming warming trend.

Driving the news: The average temperature recorded in Des Moines between December 2022 and February was 27°.

While not the hottest on record, average winter temperatures have trended upwards since 1970.

That's according to a new analysis of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration numbers from Climate Central, a nonpartisan research and communications group.

Why it matters: Warm winters can exacerbate drought and other ecological problems, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

The big picture: Winter is the fastest-warming season for much of the continental U.S., including Iowa.

About 80% of the country now has at least seven more winter days with above-normal temperatures compared to 1970.

State of play: Iowa's drought conditions have improved in recent weeks thanks in part to unusual February rains that dumped more than a month's worth of precipitation in one day in some places.

Yes, but: Partially frozen ground means that not as much of that water could be absorbed into the soil.

Much of the state remains abnormally dry or in drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Threat level: Not only are winters warming overall, but cold snaps are becoming less severe and shorter in duration, research shows.

That's partly because the Arctic is warming at three to four times the rate of the rest of the world.

The bottom line: Over the coming years, most of us can expect to feel climate change's effects more acutely during the winter months.