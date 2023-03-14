Des Moines' winters are getting warmer
Our winter seasons are part of an alarming warming trend.
Driving the news: The average temperature recorded in Des Moines between December 2022 and February was 27°.
- While not the hottest on record, average winter temperatures have trended upwards since 1970.
- That's according to a new analysis of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration numbers from Climate Central, a nonpartisan research and communications group.
Why it matters: Warm winters can exacerbate drought and other ecological problems, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.
The big picture: Winter is the fastest-warming season for much of the continental U.S., including Iowa.
- About 80% of the country now has at least seven more winter days with above-normal temperatures compared to 1970.
State of play: Iowa's drought conditions have improved in recent weeks thanks in part to unusual February rains that dumped more than a month's worth of precipitation in one day in some places.
Yes, but: Partially frozen ground means that not as much of that water could be absorbed into the soil.
- Much of the state remains abnormally dry or in drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Threat level: Not only are winters warming overall, but cold snaps are becoming less severe and shorter in duration, research shows.
- That's partly because the Arctic is warming at three to four times the rate of the rest of the world.
The bottom line: Over the coming years, most of us can expect to feel climate change's effects more acutely during the winter months.
