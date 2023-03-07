Mamma Mia, Les Misérables coming to Des Moines

We'll all be dancing queens this theater season thanks to the latest Broadway lineup at the Civic Center.

Driving the news: Des Moines Performing Arts announced the shows for its 2023-24 Broadway season, including:

"Girl from the North Country;" Nov. 28-Dec. 3

"THE WIZ;" Dec. 12-17

"Company;" Feb. 6-11, 2024

"Funny Girl;" March 12-17, 2024

"MJ;" April 30-May 5, 2024

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical;" Aug. 20-Sept. 1, 2024

Plus: Additional shows include "Stomp" (Jan. 12 - 14, 2024), "Mamma Mia!" (Jan. 23-28) and Les Misérables (Feb. 27 - March 3).

🎫 Season tickets are available now, with general public sales released at a later date.