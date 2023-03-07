53 mins ago - Things to Do
Mamma Mia, Les Misérables coming to Des Moines
We'll all be dancing queens this theater season thanks to the latest Broadway lineup at the Civic Center.
Driving the news: Des Moines Performing Arts announced the shows for its 2023-24 Broadway season, including:
- "Girl from the North Country;" Nov. 28-Dec. 3
- "THE WIZ;" Dec. 12-17
- "Company;" Feb. 6-11, 2024
- "Funny Girl;" March 12-17, 2024
- "MJ;" April 30-May 5, 2024
- "Moulin Rouge! The Musical;" Aug. 20-Sept. 1, 2024
Plus: Additional shows include "Stomp" (Jan. 12 - 14, 2024), "Mamma Mia!" (Jan. 23-28) and Les Misérables (Feb. 27 - March 3).
🎫 Season tickets are available now, with general public sales released at a later date.
