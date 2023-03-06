DSM discussing two notable downtown developments

Two large downtown residential projects go before the Des Moines City Council Monday.

Condos and homes

Hubbell Realty is leading a project with 65-single home lots, two condo buildings with a total of 84 units and a clubhouse in the 1300 block of Tuttle Street in the Gray's Station neighborhood.

The council is holding a public hearing to consider some of the project's development plans.

Apartments and commercial space

Heart of America Development is proposing a seven-story, 186-unit mixed-use building at 603 E. 6th St.