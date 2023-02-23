2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Panka Peruvian Chicken opens in Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a restaurant.

Panka Peruvian Chicken owner Mariela Maya last week at her new restaurant. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Panka Peruvian Chicken opened earlier this month at a former Fong's Pizza location near Drake University.

Catch up fast: It's the second DSM restaurant by Mariela Maya, who was born in Lima before moving to the U.S. in 2001.

  • Panka, her first restaurant near 27th Street and Ingersoll Avenue, has been in business for about four years.

On the menu: The more casual new restaurant focuses on one of Peru's signature dishes, "pollo a la brasa" or rotisserie chicken. It's spiced with Peruvian yellow pepper and marinated for up to 48 hours.

  • A whole chicken is $12.50 and you can add sides like fried yuca, beans, fries or coleslaw.
  • They also offer a mix of Peruvian sandwiches and desserts.

Driving the news: Panka Peruvian Chicken's official grand opening is Saturday.

Open: Sun.-Thurs., 11am-11pm; Fri.-Sat., 11am-1am

  • 3018 Forest Ave., DSM.
A photo of a sandwich.
On Jason's plate: The Traditional Peruano ($12), a crunchy pork belly sandwich cooked with fried sweet potatoes in Peruvian sauces. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more