Panka Peruvian Chicken opens in Des Moines

Panka Peruvian Chicken owner Mariela Maya last week at her new restaurant. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Panka Peruvian Chicken opened earlier this month at a former Fong's Pizza location near Drake University.

Catch up fast: It's the second DSM restaurant by Mariela Maya, who was born in Lima before moving to the U.S. in 2001.

Panka, her first restaurant near 27th Street and Ingersoll Avenue, has been in business for about four years.

On the menu: The more casual new restaurant focuses on one of Peru's signature dishes, "pollo a la brasa" or rotisserie chicken. It's spiced with Peruvian yellow pepper and marinated for up to 48 hours.

A whole chicken is $12.50 and you can add sides like fried yuca, beans, fries or coleslaw.

They also offer a mix of Peruvian sandwiches and desserts.

Driving the news: Panka Peruvian Chicken's official grand opening is Saturday.

⏰ Open: Sun.-Thurs., 11am-11pm; Fri.-Sat., 11am-1am

3018 Forest Ave., DSM.