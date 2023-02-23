2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Panka Peruvian Chicken opens in Des Moines
Panka Peruvian Chicken opened earlier this month at a former Fong's Pizza location near Drake University.
Catch up fast: It's the second DSM restaurant by Mariela Maya, who was born in Lima before moving to the U.S. in 2001.
- Panka, her first restaurant near 27th Street and Ingersoll Avenue, has been in business for about four years.
On the menu: The more casual new restaurant focuses on one of Peru's signature dishes, "pollo a la brasa" or rotisserie chicken. It's spiced with Peruvian yellow pepper and marinated for up to 48 hours.
- A whole chicken is $12.50 and you can add sides like fried yuca, beans, fries or coleslaw.
- They also offer a mix of Peruvian sandwiches and desserts.
Driving the news: Panka Peruvian Chicken's official grand opening is Saturday.
⏰ Open: Sun.-Thurs., 11am-11pm; Fri.-Sat., 11am-1am
- 3018 Forest Ave., DSM.
