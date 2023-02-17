Hy-Vee asks food suppliers to lower prices amid inflation

Hy-Vee, along with several other grocery chains including Walmart and Whole Foods, are pushing food suppliers to lower their prices, according to NBC News.

Why it matters: The higher costs from suppliers are largely being passed down from grocers onto consumers.

The federal government recently released numbers showing grocery prices were 11.3% higher in January 2023 than at the same time last year.

What they're saying: "We're spending more time than we've spent in the past negotiating prices and negotiating cost increases — frankly, questioning cost increases and pushing back," Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch told NBC News.

State of play: Grocers typically negotiate with suppliers to set pricing, especially if they have their own name-brand alternative to create more competitive costs.

Hy-Vee is considering bringing up Topco, a cooperative of grocers that creates their own private-label brands, in negotiations with major suppliers, according to NBC News.

Between the lines: Shoppers for the most part are stuck paying the increased food costs. But at the end of 2022, there was an increase in consumers buying cheaper, private-label products in comparison to 2021.

Grocers may have more negotiating power with suppliers if that trend continues, but it's unknown if it'll actually lower costs for consumers, according to Reuters.

What's next: Gosch said it's unlikely food prices will flatten in the next six months.