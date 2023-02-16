1 hour ago - News
Nearly 170K Iowans await student debt relief
At least 169,000 Iowans could each be relieved of up to $20,000 of student loan debt if the U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program.
- That's according to data recently released by the administration.
Yes, but: The program is on hold while the Supreme Court considers a legal challenge brought by a coalition of GOP-led states, including Iowa.
- Gov. Kim Reynolds contends it's an expensive, unlawful plan that "is an insult to working people" who have already paid back their loans.
Catch up fast: Biden unveiled the student loan forgiveness program in August.
- It would apply to those making less than $125k a year.
By the numbers: Nearly 26.3 million Americans applied, including about 264,000 Iowans.
- About 16.5 million people have been fully approved nationally and are waiting on a ruling.
What to watch: The Supreme Court is set to begin hearing arguments Feb. 28. A ruling isn't expected until the summer.
