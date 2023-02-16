Nearly 170K Iowans await student debt relief

At least 169,000 Iowans could each be relieved of up to $20,000 of student loan debt if the U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program.

That's according to data recently released by the administration.

Yes, but: The program is on hold while the Supreme Court considers a legal challenge brought by a coalition of GOP-led states, including Iowa.

Gov. Kim Reynolds contends it's an expensive, unlawful plan that "is an insult to working people" who have already paid back their loans.

Catch up fast: Biden unveiled the student loan forgiveness program in August.

It would apply to those making less than $125k a year.

By the numbers: Nearly 26.3 million Americans applied, including about 264,000 Iowans.

About 16.5 million people have been fully approved nationally and are waiting on a ruling.

What to watch: The Supreme Court is set to begin hearing arguments Feb. 28. A ruling isn't expected until the summer.