The best thing Linh ate this week: Scallops at Barbarian
Barbarian Restaurant is the metro's newest fine-dining location in an unexpected spot — Kinship Brewing in Waukee.
- The seasonal menu is crafted by Chef Jacob Demars, known for Trostel's Dish in Clive and RI Restaurant in Windsor Heights.
- It focuses on "new Midwestern cuisine."
What I tried: The scallop dish ($34), which I ordered a la carte and comes with winter squash vichyssoise (chilled soup), creamed spinach with couscous, seared capicola and bitter citrus.
What I liked: I lean toward sweet foods, so the slight sweetness of the winter squash sauce with the scallops was highly appealing.
- The couscous also offered some mild reprieve between bites.
Of note: Don't expect an intimate or fancy dining environment. We ate in the main section of the brewery.
Where to find it: Barbarian is only open on Sundays at 255 NW Sunrise Dr., Waukee. Reservations can be found here.
