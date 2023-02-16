1 hour ago - Food and Drink

The best thing Linh ate this week: Scallops at Barbarian

Linh Ta

Barbarian's scallop dish ($34). Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Barbarian Restaurant is the metro's newest fine-dining location in an unexpected spot — Kinship Brewing in Waukee.

  • The seasonal menu is crafted by Chef Jacob Demars, known for Trostel's Dish in Clive and RI Restaurant in Windsor Heights.
  • It focuses on "new Midwestern cuisine."

What I tried: The scallop dish ($34), which I ordered a la carte and comes with winter squash vichyssoise (chilled soup), creamed spinach with couscous, seared capicola and bitter citrus.

What I liked: I lean toward sweet foods, so the slight sweetness of the winter squash sauce with the scallops was highly appealing.

  • The couscous also offered some mild reprieve between bites.

Of note: Don't expect an intimate or fancy dining environment. We ate in the main section of the brewery.

Where to find it: Barbarian is only open on Sundays at 255 NW Sunrise Dr., Waukee. Reservations can be found here.

