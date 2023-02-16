The best thing Linh ate this week: Scallops at Barbarian

Barbarian Restaurant is the metro's newest fine-dining location in an unexpected spot — Kinship Brewing in Waukee.

The seasonal menu is crafted by Chef Jacob Demars, known for Trostel's Dish in Clive and RI Restaurant in Windsor Heights.

It focuses on "new Midwestern cuisine."

What I tried: The scallop dish ($34), which I ordered a la carte and comes with winter squash vichyssoise (chilled soup), creamed spinach with couscous, seared capicola and bitter citrus.

What I liked: I lean toward sweet foods, so the slight sweetness of the winter squash sauce with the scallops was highly appealing.

The couscous also offered some mild reprieve between bites.

Of note: Don't expect an intimate or fancy dining environment. We ate in the main section of the brewery.

Where to find it: Barbarian is only open on Sundays at 255 NW Sunrise Dr., Waukee. Reservations can be found here.