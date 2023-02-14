16 mins ago - News
Iowa newspaper art becomes a hobby
👋 Jason here with an admission: I collect the works of Des Moines Register artists from the days when it had cartoonists and art critics.
- They are snapshots of history and while they're not worth a lot of money, I cherish them.
State of play: More than three dozen original paintings, sketches and prints signed by Register artists hang on my walls.
- My favorites are from George Shane, Frank Miller and Ding Darling.
Of note: I previously worked at the Register, which is where I learned to appreciate these very fine craftspeople.
- Other than Brian Duffy, the artists in my collection are dead and I never met them.
Driving the news: I recently purchased original printing plates for 26 of Miller's cartoons.
- One of the more recognizable images is from 1961 and depicts Fidel Castro with a cigar.
🏆 Do you have any unique local collections? Email [email protected]
