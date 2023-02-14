16 mins ago - News

Iowa newspaper art becomes a hobby

Jason Clayworth
Jason purchased his first George Shane painting from this home in Fairfield in 2011. DSM community activist Nan Stillians was friends with Shane and gave Jason the flower painting in 2017. Photos: Jason Clayworth/Axios

👋 Jason here with an admission: I collect the works of Des Moines Register artists from the days when it had cartoonists and art critics.

  • They are snapshots of history and while they're not worth a lot of money, I cherish them.

State of play: More than three dozen original paintings, sketches and prints signed by Register artists hang on my walls.

Of note: I previously worked at the Register, which is where I learned to appreciate these very fine craftspeople.

  • Other than Brian Duffy, the artists in my collection are dead and I never met them.

Driving the news: I recently purchased original printing plates for 26 of Miller's cartoons.

  • One of the more recognizable images is from 1961 and depicts Fidel Castro with a cigar.

Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
A few of Frank Miller's drawings that hang in Jason's home. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

