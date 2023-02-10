Iowa's sports bets chill amid competition

Iowa's sports betting is losing its edge.

Between June and December 2022, official wagers were down 9% compared to the same six-month period in 2021, according to data from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC).

What's happening: Iowa, which launched legal sports betting in August 2019, is no longer the newbie in the market.

As other states legalize sports gambling, statewide advertising and promotions have slowed, IRGC administrator Brian Ohorilko tells Axios.

Driving the news: Sunday's Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, marks the first time the event is held where sports betting is legal, writes Axios' Jeff Tracy and Kendall Baker.

50.4 million U.S. adults are expected to wager $16 billion on Super Bowl LVII, per the American Gaming Association (AGA). Both figures are roughly double last year’s record tally.

Zoom in: Iowans placed just under $1.148 billion in legal sports bets between July and December of 2022.

That's down from almost $1.255 billion in the same period the previous year.

State of play: The current fiscal year is expected to be the state's first overall decline since 2019.

Sunday's Super Bowl should be a big day but unlikely to boost overall gaming totals enough to catch up with the previous fiscal year, Ohorilko says.

Fiscal year-end totals could ultimately be around 20% lower.

The big picture: 19 states had legalized sports betting in 2020. There are now 33, according to data from the AGA.

Illinois' program launched in 2020 and Nebraska's is not yet live.

Proposals in Minnesota and Missouri could have further impact on Iowa's take if ratified, Ohorilko projects.

Data: American Gaming Association; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

