Ask Axios: What's Hoyt Sherman's noise print?

Hoyt Sherman Place unveiled plans last month for a permanent $500K outdoor stage for concerts and community events.

Axios DSM reader John Bradley noted how resident complaints at Lauridsen Amphitheater in Water Works Parks preceded a noise ordinance adopted in 2021.

Question: Have there been noise reviews?

"I would hate for Hoyt Sherman to add a benefit to the community and have some old fuddy-duddies get in a huff," Bradley said.

Answer: Hoyt Sherman Place believes the project will meet city noise restrictions, CEO Robert Warren tells Axios.

It has hosted outside Jazz in July concerts for three years without complaints and its events will end earlier than those at Water Works, he says.

Of note: Hoyt Sherman's neighbors include homes, apartments and the Methodist Medical Center.

Rendering: Confluence landscape architects via Hoyt Sherman Place

Zoom in: Hoyt Sherman is a few blocks outside the downtown area set in 2021.

Yes, but: Other sound limits apply.

🙊 Our thought bubble: Fuddy-duddies just need a good, hard … hug.