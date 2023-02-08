1 hour ago - News
Ask Axios: What's Hoyt Sherman's noise print?
Hoyt Sherman Place unveiled plans last month for a permanent $500K outdoor stage for concerts and community events.
- Axios DSM reader John Bradley noted how resident complaints at Lauridsen Amphitheater in Water Works Parks preceded a noise ordinance adopted in 2021.
Question: Have there been noise reviews?
- "I would hate for Hoyt Sherman to add a benefit to the community and have some old fuddy-duddies get in a huff," Bradley said.
Answer: Hoyt Sherman Place believes the project will meet city noise restrictions, CEO Robert Warren tells Axios.
- It has hosted outside Jazz in July concerts for three years without complaints and its events will end earlier than those at Water Works, he says.
Of note: Hoyt Sherman's neighbors include homes, apartments and the Methodist Medical Center.
Zoom in: Hoyt Sherman is a few blocks outside the downtown area set in 2021.
Yes, but: Other sound limits apply.
🙊 Our thought bubble: Fuddy-duddies just need a good, hard … hug.
