Ask Axios: What's Hoyt Sherman's noise print?

Jason Clayworth
Hoyt Sherman Place unveiled plans last month for a permanent $500K outdoor stage for concerts and community events.

Question: Have there been noise reviews?

  • "I would hate for Hoyt Sherman to add a benefit to the community and have some old fuddy-duddies get in a huff," Bradley said.

Answer: Hoyt Sherman Place believes the project will meet city noise restrictions, CEO Robert Warren tells Axios.

  • It has hosted outside Jazz in July concerts for three years without complaints and its events will end earlier than those at Water Works, he says.

Of note: Hoyt Sherman's neighbors include homes, apartments and the Methodist Medical Center.

Zoom in: Hoyt Sherman is a few blocks outside the downtown area set in 2021.

Yes, but: Other sound limits apply.

