Axios Des Moines readers: Hold the tips

Data: Axios survey; Chart: Axios Visuals; Chart: Axios Visuals

Gratuities have increased in recent years, partly because more credit card transactions are prompting them, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.

Sometimes the ask even comes before the service.

State of play: Y'all are not fans of premature tipping.

Almost 91% — 176 of 194 people who responded to our survey this week — said businesses should not seek tips prior to the completion of a service.

💬 Our thought bubble: It's understandable why food pick up and delivery services request payment at the time of an order.