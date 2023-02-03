1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Axios Des Moines readers: Hold the tips
Gratuities have increased in recent years, partly because more credit card transactions are prompting them, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.
- Sometimes the ask even comes before the service.
State of play: Y'all are not fans of premature tipping.
- Almost 91% — 176 of 194 people who responded to our survey this week — said businesses should not seek tips prior to the completion of a service.
💬 Our thought bubble: It's understandable why food pick up and delivery services request payment at the time of an order.
- But more of them should use after-service prompts like those used by Uber for tips.
