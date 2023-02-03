1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Axios Des Moines readers: Hold the tips

Jason Clayworth
Data: Axios survey; Chart: Axios Visuals; Chart: Axios Visuals
Gratuities have increased in recent years, partly because more credit card transactions are prompting them, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.

  • Sometimes the ask even comes before the service.

State of play: Y'all are not fans of premature tipping.

  • Almost 91% — 176 of 194 people who responded to our survey this week — said businesses should not seek tips prior to the completion of a service.

💬 Our thought bubble: It's understandable why food pick up and delivery services request payment at the time of an order.

  • But more of them should use after-service prompts like those used by Uber for tips.
