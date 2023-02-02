52 mins ago - News

Report: Violence interruptor programs are growing, results elusive

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of money ins the shape of an X over a gun

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Violence interruption programs have become more common in the last year thanks to hundreds of millions of dollars of federal pandemic funding, according to a report published this week by ProPublica and The New Yorker.

Why it matters: The money has created an opportunity for intervention to become a significant part of public safety, but the programs have immense challenges, ProPublica reports.

Catch up fast: Interrupters are people with neighborhood know-how paid to reach at-risk youth and help diffuse possible violence.

Driving the news: Cities across the country are discovering that evidence for the effectiveness of these programs is elusive, ProPublica found.

  • DSM's first annual report calls for better metrics to substantiate the efforts.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more