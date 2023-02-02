52 mins ago - News

Spike in synthetic narcotic deaths driving tougher Iowa drug laws

Jason Clayworth
Data: Iowa Health and Human Services; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Iowa Health and Human Services; Chart: Axios Visuals

Iowa registered at least 178 synthetic narcotic deaths in 2022, according to provisional data from the state's Health and Human Services department.

  • That's down by as much as 35 from a 2021 peak but still at least 125% higher than five years ago.

Driving the news: Iowa lawmakers last week advanced legislation to increase penalties for illegal drug distribution that leads to death.

  • Those convicted would face up to 25 years in prison under versions of the bill supported by Attorney General Brenna Bird.

What we're watching: More lives could be saved by decriminalizing fentanyl test strips, some advocates for people with addictions contend.

  • They detect synthetic opioids but are currently classified as illegal drug paraphernalia.

Of note: Current versions of bills advocated by Bird do not include changes to how Iowa classifies the strips.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more