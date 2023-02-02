Spike in synthetic narcotic deaths driving tougher Iowa drug laws

Data: Iowa Health and Human Services; Chart: Axios Visuals

Iowa registered at least 178 synthetic narcotic deaths in 2022, according to provisional data from the state's Health and Human Services department.

That's down by as much as 35 from a 2021 peak but still at least 125% higher than five years ago.

Driving the news: Iowa lawmakers last week advanced legislation to increase penalties for illegal drug distribution that leads to death.

Those convicted would face up to 25 years in prison under versions of the bill supported by Attorney General Brenna Bird.

What we're watching: More lives could be saved by decriminalizing fentanyl test strips, some advocates for people with addictions contend.

They detect synthetic opioids but are currently classified as illegal drug paraphernalia.

Of note: Current versions of bills advocated by Bird do not include changes to how Iowa classifies the strips.