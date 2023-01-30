2 hours ago - Things to Do
RAGBRAI pro tips from a 7x rider
👋 Linh here. The RAGBRAI route is out and it's official that bikers will go through Des Moines for the first time in a decade this summer.
Driving the news: This will be my seventh year riding across the state of Iowa.
- Thinking about joining me this year? There's a lot of guides, especially for first-time riders.
🚲 My own tips:
- If this is your first RAGBRAI, the training guide is invaluable. The 2023 edition comes out soon, but here's last year's version for reference.
- Equipment does make a difference. If you're riding the whole week, a road bike will be much easier than a hybrid.
- My must-eats: Mr. Porkchop, Beekmans and any local Chinese restaurant in an overnight town.
- Some people don't pay or "bandit" on RAGBRAI. Don't do that. For one, if you wreck, RAGBRAI will pick up both you and your bike.
- And always stop to pet the animals.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.