RAGBRAI pro tips from a 7x rider

Linh Ta
goat and linh

RAGBRAI 2021. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

👋 Linh here. The RAGBRAI route is out and it's official that bikers will go through Des Moines for the first time in a decade this summer.

Driving the news: This will be my seventh year riding across the state of Iowa.

  • Thinking about joining me this year? There's a lot of guides, especially for first-time riders.

🚲 My own tips:

  • If this is your first RAGBRAI, the training guide is invaluable. The 2023 edition comes out soon, but here's last year's version for reference.
  • Equipment does make a difference. If you're riding the whole week, a road bike will be much easier than a hybrid.
  • My must-eats: Mr. Porkchop, Beekmans and any local Chinese restaurant in an overnight town.
  • Some people don't pay or "bandit" on RAGBRAI. Don't do that. For one, if you wreck, RAGBRAI will pick up both you and your bike.
  • And always stop to pet the animals.
