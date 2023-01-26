Police returned to help monitor most of Des Moines' high schools earlier this week due to concerns about possible gang retaliation following a shooting Monday that left two teenagers dead, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios.

That resulted in a quick, no-injury response to a separate incident Tuesday when a student brought a gun into East High School, he says.

Yes, but: The extra monitoring was provided at the district's request and is completed, with no plans to resume in-school patrols, per Parizek.

Catch up fast: The Monday shooting occurred downtown at "Starts Right Here," an education and monitoring program for at-risk youth that is separate from, but works closely with, the district.

Rashad Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18, were killed.

Will Keeps, the group's founder, was shot during the incident and remains hospitalized, per police.

Flashback: DMPS terminated its 22-year-old school resource officer (SRO) program in 2021 due to concerns about how police presence in schools fuel arrest rates and disproportionally affect students of color.

Police were replaced with safety coordinators, campus monitors and restoration facilitators.

What they're saying: Police were present at high schools this week out of an abundance of caution, district spokesperson Amanda Lewis tells Axios.

She declined to discuss possible future police presence, saying the details could compromise student and staff safety.

Of note: Preston Walls, 18, the alleged shooter, is charged with murder and remains in the Polk County Jail on a $2.5 million bond.