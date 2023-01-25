Jeff Chelesvig, president and CEO of Des Moines Performing Arts. Photo courtesy of DMPA

Keeping thousands of theater-goers happy is a uniquely challenging role that Jeff Chelesvig, president and CEO of Des Moines Performing Arts, has been doing for 28 years.

But while he's rubbed shoulders with some of the industry's most famous names, one of the first things he reaches for in the morning is a word game, just like the rest of us (The New York Times' Spelling Bee, more specifically).

"I play it until I get the 'genius' because I have to get the genius," he said.

We asked Chelesvig about the rest of his morning routine:

⏰ Wake up: 6:30-6:45am. Usually he'd frequent the gym in the morning, but after a bout of COVID-19 over the holidays, "it's been a little hard to get back into."

🍌 Breakfast: Yogurt, cereal and coffee.

🗞️ What he's reading: Several news sites and email follow-ups until he walks into work at the Civic Center.

Pro tip: He goes into work a little bit later and stays after most people are gone to better concentrate.