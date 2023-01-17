47 mins ago - News
Des Moines lands $6.5 million grocery store project
A grocery store will be constructed at the former Kum & Go site at 22nd Street and University Avenue under a rezoning request approved last week by the Des Moines City Council.
Details: Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC) is planning a three-story, $6.5 million project.
- The second and third floors will have 12 apartments each.
- Hilal Groceries, currently located about three blocks from the site, will move into the first floor, the Business Record reports.
What's next: Construction is expected to begin in the coming months and take about a year to complete.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.