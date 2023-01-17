47 mins ago - News

Des Moines lands $6.5 million grocery store project

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a Kum & Go store.

Kum & Go's store at 2211 University Avenue in DSM closed last year. Photo courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

A grocery store will be constructed at the former Kum & Go site at 22nd Street and University Avenue under a rezoning request approved last week by the Des Moines City Council.

Details: Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC) is planning a three-story, $6.5 million project.

  • The second and third floors will have 12 apartments each.

What's next: Construction is expected to begin in the coming months and take about a year to complete.

