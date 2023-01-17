Des Moines lands $6.5 million grocery store project

Kum & Go's store at 2211 University Avenue in DSM closed last year. Photo courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

A grocery store will be constructed at the former Kum & Go site at 22nd Street and University Avenue under a rezoning request approved last week by the Des Moines City Council.

Details: Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC) is planning a three-story, $6.5 million project.

The second and third floors will have 12 apartments each.

Hilal Groceries, currently located about three blocks from the site, will move into the first floor, the Business Record reports.

What's next: Construction is expected to begin in the coming months and take about a year to complete.