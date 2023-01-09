49 mins ago - News
Powerball sales rise in Iowa as jackpots grow
Powerball ticket sales are increasing in Iowa, thanks to larger jackpots that are catching people's attention.
Driving the news: Sales increased by 22% in FY 2022 compared to FY 2021, according to the latest report by the state auditor's office.
- Of note: The fiscal year ends June 30.
Why it's happening: Big, jaw-dropping jackpots are making headlines and prompting more people to go out and play.
- The game's format has changed over time, making it more likely that it takes multiple drawings before a winner is declared, resulting in a larger prize pool.
- The $2 billion Powerball jackpot in November was the biggest in the game's history.
What's next: The majority of the revenue gained from ticket sales goes towards player prizes, according to the Iowa Lottery.
- The remainder goes to the state's general fund, charities, businesses that sell lottery products and day-to-day lottery operations.
