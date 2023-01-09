Powerball sales rise in Iowa as jackpots grow

Data: Iowa State Auditor's Office; Chart: Axios Visuals

Powerball ticket sales are increasing in Iowa, thanks to larger jackpots that are catching people's attention.

Driving the news: Sales increased by 22% in FY 2022 compared to FY 2021, according to the latest report by the state auditor's office.

Of note: The fiscal year ends June 30.

Why it's happening: Big, jaw-dropping jackpots are making headlines and prompting more people to go out and play.

The game's format has changed over time, making it more likely that it takes multiple drawings before a winner is declared, resulting in a larger prize pool.

The $2 billion Powerball jackpot in November was the biggest in the game's history.

What's next: The majority of the revenue gained from ticket sales goes towards player prizes, according to the Iowa Lottery.