Powerball sales rise in Iowa as jackpots grow

Linh Ta
Data: Iowa State Auditor's Office; Chart: Axios Visuals
Powerball ticket sales are increasing in Iowa, thanks to larger jackpots that are catching people's attention.

Driving the news: Sales increased by 22% in FY 2022 compared to FY 2021, according to the latest report by the state auditor's office.

  • Of note: The fiscal year ends June 30.

Why it's happening: Big, jaw-dropping jackpots are making headlines and prompting more people to go out and play.

  • The game's format has changed over time, making it more likely that it takes multiple drawings before a winner is declared, resulting in a larger prize pool.
  • The $2 billion Powerball jackpot in November was the biggest in the game's history.

What's next: The majority of the revenue gained from ticket sales goes towards player prizes, according to the Iowa Lottery.

  • The remainder goes to the state's general fund, charities, businesses that sell lottery products and day-to-day lottery operations.
