Des Moines Water Works plans $2.6 million office
Des Moines Water Works will build a $2.6 million facility for its grounds crew and equipment along George Flagg Parkway under a rezoning request approved last month by the city council.
Why it matters: The project will help the public utility avoid future flood losses.
- Their current facility, located within Water Works Park, is more than 60 years old and is not part of an area protected by a flood wall.
State of play: A 2.1-acre site was rezoned from mixed-use to industrial, to allow for outdoor storage of soil, salt, mulch and compost.
- The 6,100-square-foot building will include multiple garage bays as well as offices and break room space for about two dozen employees.
State of play: Final building design is expected in the coming week. The project will be completed next year, Water Works spokesperson Jennifer Terry tells Axios.
- The current facility — a metal barn — will continue to be used for storage of items that are easily moved before floods.
Of note: The new building site is next to Jasper Winery, where weddings and special events are held.
- A berm with landscaping will be constructed to restrict the view of equipment and materials, Water Works officials told Winery employees at a neighborhood meeting in October.
