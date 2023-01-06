Des Moines Water Works plans $2.6 million office

Des Moines Water Works' new office and shop facility will be constructed at the 2500 block of George Flagg Parkway. Drawings courtesy of OPN Architects via the city of DSM

Des Moines Water Works will build a $2.6 million facility for its grounds crew and equipment along George Flagg Parkway under a rezoning request approved last month by the city council.

Why it matters: The project will help the public utility avoid future flood losses.

Their current facility, located within Water Works Park, is more than 60 years old and is not part of an area protected by a flood wall.

State of play: A 2.1-acre site was rezoned from mixed-use to industrial, to allow for outdoor storage of soil, salt, mulch and compost.

The 6,100-square-foot building will include multiple garage bays as well as offices and break room space for about two dozen employees.

State of play: Final building design is expected in the coming week. The project will be completed next year, Water Works spokesperson Jennifer Terry tells Axios.

The current facility — a metal barn — will continue to be used for storage of items that are easily moved before floods.

Of note: The new building site is next to Jasper Winery, where weddings and special events are held.

A berm with landscaping will be constructed to restrict the view of equipment and materials, Water Works officials told Winery employees at a neighborhood meeting in October.

DSM Water Works' current grounds facility has flooded multiple times, including this scene in June of 2015. Photo courtesy of DSM Water Works