Des Moines' brewery market is competing for Iowans' dollars

The Des Moines metro recently suffered the loss of two local breweries, but that isn't a sign the local beer market is oversaturated, said Noreen Otto, executive director of the Iowa Brewers Guild.

Driving the news: Mistress Brewing Company in Ankeny and 1717 Brewing Co. in Des Moines have each shuttered since October.

And nationally, the craft brew industry is becoming a crowded field, raising questions if there's too much competition and if people really need 1,000 pale ale choices.

Zoom in: In Iowa, craft breweries have grown from 58 in 2014 to 116 in 2021, according to the Iowa Brewers Guild.

But even though that number doubled in a short period of time, there's still room for new breweries to open in central Iowa, Otto said.

The issue: Iowans drink a lot. But that doesn't mean local breweries are getting a cut out of our beer budgets.

People who are drinking craft beers in the state are more than likely drinking nationally-recognized brands like Sam Adams or Fat Tire, Otto said.

"Our goal is really to get Iowans to pivot away from some of those big brands and frankly, pivot away from Busch Light," Otto said.

Also: Though alcohol consumption increased in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, independent craft brewers around the U.S. suffered from reduced beer production and reduced retail value, according to the national Brewer's Association.

What they're saying: "Unfortunately, COVID-19 was something we never really recovered from," Mistress Brewing shared on Facebook.