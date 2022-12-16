Des Moines' Allen Park is moving again. This time for levee improvements
Allen Park near downtown Des Moines is being moved about three miles south due to levee improvements that begin early next year.
Catch up fast: This is the park's second move in less than a decade.
- Scotty's Body Shop purchased the park's 504 S.E. 6th location in 2014 after the business was displaced for downtown developments.
State of play: The current park is a few blocks from its 2014 site and adjacent to Eagle View Lofts.
Driving the news: In August, the city paid $185,000 for nearly 4.2-acres near Southeast Fifth street and Titus Avenue for relocation.
- A park element will be named in recognition of Nicola and Patricia Scavo, the property's former owners whose family used the land to grow vegetables.
Yes, but: Park amenities are not budgeted in the city's six-year capital improvement plan and are not anticipated in the foreseeable future.
- Instead, it'll be green space for things like youth sports, parks director Ben Page told Axios
Of note: The community garden plots at the current site are being relocated to Stone Park and will become available for residents to use in 2024.
