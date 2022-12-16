1 hour ago - News

Des Moines' Allen Park is moving again. This time for levee improvements

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Allen Park in Des Moines.

Allen Park's current location at 800 S.E. 6th St. in DSM will be taken for levee improvements in coming months. It was also the answer to yesterday's "Where's Jason" question. Axios reader Ed Fallon of DSM won yesteday's contest. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Allen Park near downtown Des Moines is being moved about three miles south due to levee improvements that begin early next year.

Catch up fast: This is the park's second move in less than a decade.

State of play: The current park is a few blocks from its 2014 site and adjacent to Eagle View Lofts.

Driving the news: In August, the city paid $185,000 for nearly 4.2-acres near Southeast Fifth street and Titus Avenue for relocation.

  • A park element will be named in recognition of Nicola and Patricia Scavo, the property's former owners whose family used the land to grow vegetables.

Yes, but: Park amenities are not budgeted in the city's six-year capital improvement plan and are not anticipated in the foreseeable future.

  • Instead, it'll be green space for things like youth sports, parks director Ben Page told Axios

Of note: The community garden plots at the current site are being relocated to Stone Park and will become available for residents to use in 2024.

A photo of park space.
Allen Park is relocating to the corner of Southeast Fifth street and Titus Avenue. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
