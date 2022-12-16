Allen Park's current location at 800 S.E. 6th St. in DSM will be taken for levee improvements in coming months. It was also the answer to yesterday's " Where's Jason " question. Axios reader Ed Fallon of DSM won yesteday's contest. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Allen Park near downtown Des Moines is being moved about three miles south due to levee improvements that begin early next year.

Catch up fast: This is the park's second move in less than a decade.

Scotty's Body Shop purchased the park's 504 S.E. 6th location in 2014 after the business was displaced for downtown developments.

State of play: The current park is a few blocks from its 2014 site and adjacent to Eagle View Lofts.

Driving the news: In August, the city paid $185,000 for nearly 4.2-acres near Southeast Fifth street and Titus Avenue for relocation.

A park element will be named in recognition of Nicola and Patricia Scavo, the property's former owners whose family used the land to grow vegetables.

Yes, but: Park amenities are not budgeted in the city's six-year capital improvement plan and are not anticipated in the foreseeable future.

Instead, it'll be green space for things like youth sports, parks director Ben Page told Axios

Of note: The community garden plots at the current site are being relocated to Stone Park and will become available for residents to use in 2024.