Des Moines considers a lead test mandate for rental properties

Landlords would be required to test water for traces of lead under an idea being considered by the Des Moines City Council.

Why it matters: Lead is a serious public health threat.

Even low-level exposures can negatively affect a child's IQ, behavior and academic achievement, according to the CDC.

Driving the news: Councilperson Josh Mandelbaum is leading efforts to require a test in DSM rental properties.

He unsuccessfully urged the council Monday to delay the final approval of unrelated city housing code updates so the testing mandate could be added.

A fix can cost thousands of dollars and there's concern from some council members that a rental requirement could have negative effects on affordable housing.

What they're saying: An incentive program to replace lead pipes would likely be based on a family's income.

It's still uncertain whether landlords could qualify, Jenny Puffer, director of water distribution at Des Moines Water Works (DMWW), told Axios Tuesday.

State of play: Few DSM homes have tested positive for lead in recent months, Puffer said.

And, for those that do, drinking water filtration systems — some that cost under $50 — can be used as a short-term solution, she said.

Catch up fast: Roughly 20,000 metro homes have lead pipes, according to estimates from DMWW.

The public utility is trying to launch a program to help owners pay the estimated $200 million to replace them.

Zoom in: Iowa has some of the oldest housing stock in the nation.

Just over 24% of the state's homes were built before 1940 which is when lead pipes were largely phased out, according to the National Center for Health Housing.

Meanwhile, Iowa is among the top states in the nation for high levels of lead, affecting an estimated 76% of children under 6 years old.

What's next: The council directed city staffers to review the idea and return next month for further discussion.