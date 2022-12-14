1 hour ago - News

Des Moines considers a lead test mandate for rental properties

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of a faucet with a drop of water with a sad face.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Landlords would be required to test water for traces of lead under an idea being considered by the Des Moines City Council.

Why it matters: Lead is a serious public health threat.

Driving the news: Councilperson Josh Mandelbaum is leading efforts to require a test in DSM rental properties.

  • He unsuccessfully urged the council Monday to delay the final approval of unrelated city housing code updates so the testing mandate could be added.
  • A fix can cost thousands of dollars and there's concern from some council members that a rental requirement could have negative effects on affordable housing.

What they're saying: An incentive program to replace lead pipes would likely be based on a family's income.

  • It's still uncertain whether landlords could qualify, Jenny Puffer, director of water distribution at Des Moines Water Works (DMWW), told Axios Tuesday.

State of play: Few DSM homes have tested positive for lead in recent months, Puffer said.

  • And, for those that do, drinking water filtration systems — some that cost under $50 — can be used as a short-term solution, she said.

Catch up fast: Roughly 20,000 metro homes have lead pipes, according to estimates from DMWW.

  • The public utility is trying to launch a program to help owners pay the estimated $200 million to replace them.

Zoom in: Iowa has some of the oldest housing stock in the nation.

What's next: The council directed city staffers to review the idea and return next month for further discussion.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more