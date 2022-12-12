Des Moines home prices projected to decrease 2023
Home prices in the Des Moines metro are projected to fall by nearly half a percentage point next year, according to Zillow estimates.
Driving the news: Existing home sales nationwide have fallen for nine straight months as mortgage rates continue to rise and people are boxed out of the market due to lack of affordability.
- 30-year mortgage rates are hovering around 6%, according to NerdWallet. They were around 3% in December 2021.
Yes, but: Midwest home prices are mostly protected from the dramatic increases and decreases that are experienced in larger cities, said Gina Swanson, a local realtor with CENTURY 21 Signature Real Estate.
Zoom in: Several COVID-related real estate trends that influenced prices in larger cities didn't happen here:
- There were no major moves in or out of the DSM metro during the beginning of the pandemic.
Plus: There was also a surge of people buying second homes in early 2020 when interest rates were at record lows, resulting in price spikes. But that wasn't a common trend in Des Moines, Swanson said.
Between the lines: While prices did quickly increase in Des Moines in recent years, they're nothing in comparison to cities like Chicago.
- The median home sale price in the Des Moines metro was $262,500 for October 2022, according to the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors.
What's next: Housing inventory is growing in Des Moines, but it's still low in comparison to the number of buyers, Swanson said.
The bottom line: Homes are still selling, but people who are overpricing their properties are realizing they need to drop them as the market stabilizes, Swanson said.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.