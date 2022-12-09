1 hour ago - Sports
Iowa's women basketball games worth watching
Iowa and Iowa State's women basketball teams are each ranked in the AP's top 25. Here are some games on their schedule worth watching:
1. Iowa vs. Minnesota
This is the Hawkeyes Big 10 home opener.
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 10, 8pm
- Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
- Ways to watch: Big 10 Network or buy tickets here.
2. Iowa State vs. Texas Tech
Iowa State hopes to open Big 12 conference play with a win against the Lady Raiders.
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2pm
- Location: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas
- Ways to watch: Big 12 Network|ESPN+
3. Iowa State vs. Baylor
The Cyclones get their first matchup against the defending Big 12 champs.
- Date: Saturday Feb. 4, 5pm
- Location: Hilton Coliseum, Ames
- Ways to watch: Watch on ESPNU or buy tickets here.
4. Iowa vs. Indiana
Iowa gets a shot at the Hoosiers in a rematch of the Big 10 tournament championship game.
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 9, 5:30pm
- Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana
- Ways to watch: TBD
