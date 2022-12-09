1 hour ago - Sports

Iowa's women basketball games worth watching

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates after a 70-57 win Wednesday against Iowa State. Photo: Charlie Neibergall/AP

Iowa and Iowa State's women basketball teams are each ranked in the AP's top 25. Here are some games on their schedule worth watching:

1. Iowa vs. Minnesota

This is the Hawkeyes Big 10 home opener.

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 10, 8pm
  • Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
  • Ways to watch: Big 10 Network or buy tickets here.
2. Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

Iowa State hopes to open Big 12 conference play with a win against the Lady Raiders.

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2pm
  • Location: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas
  • Ways to watch: Big 12 Network|ESPN+
3. Iowa State vs. Baylor

The Cyclones get their first matchup against the defending Big 12 champs.

  • Date: Saturday Feb. 4, 5pm
  • Location: Hilton Coliseum, Ames
  • Ways to watch: Watch on ESPNU or buy tickets here.
4. Iowa vs. Indiana

Iowa gets a shot at the Hoosiers in a rematch of the Big 10 tournament championship game.

  • Date: Thursday, Feb. 9, 5:30pm
  • Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana
  • Ways to watch: TBD
