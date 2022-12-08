54 mins ago - Sports
Iowa college basketball games worth viewing
As conference play gets underway in the NCAA men's basketball season, we made a shortlist of the most intriguing games in Iowa this season.
1. Iowa vs. Iowa State
The Cyclones haven't won a game on Iowa's home court since 2014.
- Date: Thursday December 8, 7pm
- Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
- Ways to watch: Watch on FS1 or buy tickets here.
2. Iowa vs. Indiana
Ranked No. 13 in the preseason AP poll, Indiana will be tough midseason test for the Hawkeyes.
- Date: Thursday Jan. 5, 8pm
- Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
- Ways to watch: Watch on FS1 or buy tickets here.
3. Iowa State vs. Kansas
The Cyclones will try to knock off the defending champion Kansas Jayhawks.
- Date: Saturday Feb. 4, 11am
- Location: James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames
- Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN/ ESPN2 or buy tickets here.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.