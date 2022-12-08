Iowa college basketball games worth viewing

As conference play gets underway in the NCAA men's basketball season, we made a shortlist of the most intriguing games in Iowa this season.

1. Iowa vs. Iowa State

The Cyclones haven't won a game on Iowa's home court since 2014.

Date: Thursday December 8, 7pm

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

Ways to watch: Watch on FS1 or buy tickets here.

2. Iowa vs. Indiana

Ranked No. 13 in the preseason AP poll, Indiana will be tough midseason test for the Hawkeyes.

Date: Thursday Jan. 5, 8pm

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

Ways to watch: Watch on FS1 or buy tickets here.

3. Iowa State vs. Kansas

The Cyclones will try to knock off the defending champion Kansas Jayhawks.