Meet Iowa's historic all-women legislative team

The Iowa House Democratic leadership team includes four assistant leaders who were selected by their peers earlier this week. Photo: Dean Fiihr via Iowa House Democrats

Iowa's first all-women legislative leadership team was elected by House Democrats this week.

State of play: Women account for about 30% of our state legislators, up about 10 percentage points compared to 20 years ago, according to the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics.

A record 36% of Iowa's 217 candidates for federal and state offices were women this year. That’s about 1 percentage point above 2020, according to center data.

The big picture: It's part of a national trend.