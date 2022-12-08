55 mins ago - Politics
Meet Iowa's historic all-women legislative team
Iowa's first all-women legislative leadership team was elected by House Democrats this week.
State of play: Women account for about 30% of our state legislators, up about 10 percentage points compared to 20 years ago, according to the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics.
- A record 36% of Iowa's 217 candidates for federal and state offices were women this year. That’s about 1 percentage point above 2020, according to center data.
The big picture: It's part of a national trend.
- More women than ever ran for statewide offices this year, Axios' Alexi McCammond writes.
