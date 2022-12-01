2 hours ago - Politics

Axios Des Moines readers say nix the Iowa caucuses

Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines readers don’t appear to be caucus fans, according to our unscientific poll.

  • Almost 71% — 137 of 194 people who respond online Wednesday — said Democrats should not retain Iowa as the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

Catch up fast: A panel of national Democrats will launch a three-day meeting today in Washington, D.C. where they are expected to vote on the 2024 caucus calendar.

  • Iowa’s longtime status appears to be in trouble.

Yes, but: Don't count this cob out just yet.

Of note: This week's panel vote isn't the final decision.

  • The full Democratic National Committee is expected to finalize the calendar in early 2023.
