Axios Des Moines readers say nix the Iowa caucuses

Data: Axios survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Axios Des Moines readers don’t appear to be caucus fans, according to our unscientific poll.

Almost 71% — 137 of 194 people who respond online Wednesday — said Democrats should not retain Iowa as the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

Catch up fast: A panel of national Democrats will launch a three-day meeting today in Washington, D.C. where they are expected to vote on the 2024 caucus calendar.

Iowa’s longtime status appears to be in trouble.

Yes, but: Don't count this cob out just yet.

Iowa's 50-year-old "accident of history" has survived years of scrutiny.

Of note: This week's panel vote isn't the final decision.