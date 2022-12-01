2 hours ago - Politics
Axios Des Moines readers say nix the Iowa caucuses
Axios Des Moines readers don’t appear to be caucus fans, according to our unscientific poll.
- Almost 71% — 137 of 194 people who respond online Wednesday — said Democrats should not retain Iowa as the first-in-the-nation caucus state.
Catch up fast: A panel of national Democrats will launch a three-day meeting today in Washington, D.C. where they are expected to vote on the 2024 caucus calendar.
- Iowa’s longtime status appears to be in trouble.
Yes, but: Don't count this cob out just yet.
- Iowa's 50-year-old "accident of history" has survived years of scrutiny.
Of note: This week's panel vote isn't the final decision.
- The full Democratic National Committee is expected to finalize the calendar in early 2023.
