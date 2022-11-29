Iowa's libertarians gain traction after midterm election

Iowa's Libertarian Party made small but notable gains in this year's midterm elections.

State of play: Rick Stewart, the Libertarian candidate for governor, garnered 2.4% of the vote, helping the party regain official status in Iowa. That allows them to appear on voter registration forms and hold primary elections.

By the numbers: Stewart gained 28,997 votes — significantly less than Gov. Kim Reynolds' 709,160 votes and Deidre DeJear's 482,935 votes.

But it's the first time a Libertarian gubernatorial candidate reached the 2% benchmark.

Why it matters: Gaining official status gives the small, but growing party more legitimacy, said Jules Cutler, chair of the Iowa Libertarian Party.

The first time it reached official status in the state was during the 2016 presidential election, thanks to the popularity of Gary Johnson, a Libertarian running for president.

Yes, but: It was lost in the 2018 midterms when no Libertarian garnered 2% of the vote. Political parties must get at least 2% of the vote every election to maintain official status in Iowa.

Reality check: Cutler acknowledges that Stewart put in significant time and money into his own campaign.

But she believes the party is gaining traction in general as voters search for a party they align with outside of Democrats and Republicans.

What they're saying: When Iowa's Libertarian party started 20 years ago, "we got practically nothing," Stewart said.

Nationally, the party peaked when Johnson ran in 2016, but they've still struggled with the general public knowing who they are and where they stand, Stewart said.

What's next: For the Libertarian party to continue its momentum, Stewart said there needs to be strong national and local candidates.