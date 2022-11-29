A Shrek rave is coming to Des Moines

An event image for Shrek Rave at Wooly's. Image via Wooly's

Get in the mood for the holiday season by going a little green.

Driving the news: "Shrek Rave — Shrek the Halls" is coming to Wooly's for one night only on Thursday starting at 9pm.

Tickets start at $25.

State of play: Most of us are familiar with the Shrek movies and the iconic characters that were born from them like Donkey and Puss in Boots.

But in the depths of the internet, Shrek has also spurned absurd and sometimes perverse memes that have catapulted the Dreamworks series beyond family-friendly movies to strange Gen Z jokes.

What's happening: Thus, Shrek Rave was born, which has the apt catchphrase, "It's dumb just come have fun."