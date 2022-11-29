2 hours ago - Things to Do
A Shrek rave is coming to Des Moines
Get in the mood for the holiday season by going a little green.
Driving the news: "Shrek Rave — Shrek the Halls" is coming to Wooly's for one night only on Thursday starting at 9pm.
- Tickets start at $25.
State of play: Most of us are familiar with the Shrek movies and the iconic characters that were born from them like Donkey and Puss in Boots.
- But in the depths of the internet, Shrek has also spurned absurd and sometimes perverse memes that have catapulted the Dreamworks series beyond family-friendly movies to strange Gen Z jokes.
What's happening: Thus, Shrek Rave was born, which has the apt catchphrase, "It's dumb just come have fun."
