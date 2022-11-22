November marks busiest month for Des Moines food pantries

November is traditionally the busiest month for food pantries, and this year has been no exception for Des Moines Area Religious Council.

Driving the news: The combination of heating costs and holiday shopping make the month even more financially difficult for families, said Matt Unger, executive director of DMARC.

By the numbers: November kicked off with the most visitors in a single day with 1,500 people stopping by 15 pantries on November 1 this year.

Since then, DMARC has helped 14,000 people, Unger said.

Between the lines: Visitor numbers for November are slightly behind what they were in 2019 — the year before additional pandemic benefits began, Unger said.

Some extra assistance for families with children is still available, helping the pantry meet demand, he noted.

What's next: December is expected to be a particularly difficult month for DMARC because of the recent end of its partnership with the Food Bank of Iowa, which it purchased wholesale items from.