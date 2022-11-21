37 mins ago - Things to Do

Free ornaments hidden around Des Moines

Linh Ta
The Greater Des Moines Partnership is hosting its third annual, free "Downtown DSM Hide and Seek Ornaments You Keep."

What's happening: Local artists will be hiding holiday ornaments around Des Moines everyday from Dec. 2-11, including in the East Village and Court Avenue district.

How to find them: Pictures and clues will be posted on the partnership's social media pages, along with the hashtags #downtownDSM and #DSMlocal.

  • Families who find them are encouraged to share a picture and take one home with them.

The bottom line: The goal of the event is to encourage people to shop around downtown for the holiday season.

