Des Moines: Where to watch 2022 World Cup matches

Linh Ta
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Sunday at 10am and Des Moines fans have plenty of places to watch upcoming matches.

What's happening: Pro Iowa and the Des Moines Menace are hosting free watch parties around the metro for certain games.

  • Registration isn't required to attend, but fans who do have the opportunity to win prizes.
Here's where to watch:

🎥 Nov. 21: USA vs. Wales at Flix Brewhouse at 1pm

🇲🇽 Nov. 22: Mexico vs. Poland at Senor Tequila at 10am

🇬🇧 Nov. 25: USA vs. England at Big Grove Brewery at 1pm

🍺 Nov. 26: Mexico vs. Argentina at Kinship Brewing at 1pm

🇩🇪 Nov. 27: Germany vs. Spain at Hessen Haus at 1pm

🍻 Nov. 29: USA vs. Iran at Kinship Brewing Company at 1pm

🌮 Nov. 30: Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia at El Fogon in West Glen at 1pm

