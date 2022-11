Des Moines: Where to watch 2022 World Cup matches

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Sunday at 10am and Des Moines fans have plenty of places to watch upcoming matches.

What's happening: Pro Iowa and the Des Moines Menace are hosting free watch parties around the metro for certain games.

Registration isn't required to attend, but fans who do have the opportunity to win prizes.

Here's where to watch:

๐ŸŽฅ Nov. 21: USA vs. Wales at Flix Brewhouse at 1pm

๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ Nov. 22: Mexico vs. Poland at Senor Tequila at 10am

๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง Nov. 25: USA vs. England at Big Grove Brewery at 1pm

๐Ÿบ Nov. 26: Mexico vs. Argentina at Kinship Brewing at 1pm

๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช Nov. 27: Germany vs. Spain at Hessen Haus at 1pm

๐Ÿป Nov. 29: USA vs. Iran at Kinship Brewing Company at 1pm

๐ŸŒฎ Nov. 30: Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia at El Fogon in West Glen at 1pm