35 mins ago - News
Ask Axios: Where do Des Moines' collected leaves go?
As we finish up raking up our leaves for the season, Axios Des Moines reader Colby Campbell asks:
- "What is the final destination for the stuff that goes in the green-lid bin?"
Answer: If you live in Des Moines, your composted leaves go to Metro Waste Authority's east landfill in Mitchellville, where there is a special site for compostable materials, Peter Zemensky, a spokesperson for the city told Axios.
- Yard waste is ground, turned and maintained for nine to 12 months as it decomposes into compost, said Metro Waste Authority spokesperson Emily Logan.
- From there, it turns into "Grow Gold Compost," which can be purchased through retailers in the metro.
Of note: The Compost It! program will end for the season next week on your normal collection day.
