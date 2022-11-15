35 mins ago - News

Ask Axios: Where do Des Moines' collected leaves go?

Linh Ta
Illustration of a goldfinch, with a word balloon with a question mark in it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

As we finish up raking up our leaves for the season, Axios Des Moines reader Colby Campbell asks:

  • "What is the final destination for the stuff that goes in the green-lid bin?"

Answer: If you live in Des Moines, your composted leaves go to Metro Waste Authority's east landfill in Mitchellville, where there is a special site for compostable materials, Peter Zemensky, a spokesperson for the city told Axios.

  • Yard waste is ground, turned and maintained for nine to 12 months as it decomposes into compost, said Metro Waste Authority spokesperson Emily Logan.
  • From there, it turns into "Grow Gold Compost," which can be purchased through retailers in the metro.

Of note: The Compost It! program will end for the season next week on your normal collection day.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more