Iowa Midterm Elections 2022: 1-minute voting guide

The midterm election is finally upon us. Here's a one-minute cheat sheet of what you need to know to vote Tuesday.

🗳️ Where to vote: Look up your polling place on the Secretary of State's website.

✉️ If you requested a mail-in ballot that you haven't returned, it's too late to send it by mail. Drop it off at your county's Election Office before polls close or surrender it at your polling place and vote in person.

🪪 What to bring: You will need to show a government-issued ID, like a driver's license or passport. Find an approved list here.

⏰ When to vote: Polling places are open between 7am and 8pm.

Find sample ballots here for Polk, Dallas and Madison counties.

❓ What you'll vote on: Top choices for governor, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, Secretary of State, State Auditor, State Treasurer, Secretary of Agriculture and Attorney General.

A ballot measure to add the right to "keep and bear arms" to the Iowa Constitution.

In Polk County, you'll also vote for county attorney.

Depending on your district, you may also vote on a legislative race.

There are also several judges and justices up for a retention vote.

Click here for our detailed guide on central Iowa's top races.

📋 Not registered? Or have you recently moved? You can complete the paperwork on Election Day. Be sure to bring the required proof of residence with you to the polls.

✅ How to track: Precinct-by-precinct results will trickle in on the county auditors' websites after polls close on election night.