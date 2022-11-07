Des Moines City Council this year approved a plan for this building at 740 18th St. to be converted into a restaurant and brewery. Rendering courtesy of Shyft Collective via the city of Des Moines

A brewery and restaurant planned as part of renovations to a century-old Sherman Hill neighborhood apartment complex has been scrapped, developer Danny Heggen tells Axios.

Catch up quick: The five-story Concord apartment is being renovated as part of a $1.5 million project that will be completed early next year.

A separate plan to convert the first floor of its adjacent garage and office building into a brewery were approved by Des Moines' city council earlier this year.

State of play: The space will instead be converted into offices, Heggen, a director of the real estate development firm DEV Partners, said.

The decision was made considering the needs of the company and its associates at Shyft, a real estate design and construction company. Opposition from a few residents did not play a role in the decision, he said.

Of note: Two breweries are already located within a half-mile of the Concord — Lua and Big Grove.

What's next: The office space renovations will cost around $1 million and begin after the apartment project is completed, Heggen said.