2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Des Moines sake-tasting event brings Japanese tradition to metro
Learn the ins and outs of sake, a popular Japanese alcoholic drink, during a tasting on Friday held by Japan America Society of Iowa.
What's happening: The non-profit organization received a case of sake from Yamanashi, a prefecture that is Iowa's Sister State in Japan, said Yoko Tanaka, executive director of JASI.
- There will be a spectrum of sake to try out, including "Daiginjo," which is considered the highest grade.
- Allora will serve Japanese cuisine and snacks for the tasting.
More details: Beyond food and drink, people will also learn how sake is made, watch a "taiko" drum performance. and participate in a Zoom toast with people from Yamanashi.
How to attend: Registration ranges from $35-$50. It goes from 6-9pm in Allora Cafe at Krause Gateway Center.
