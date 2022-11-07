Des Moines sake-tasting event brings Japanese tradition to metro

Allora restaurant overlooks the John and Mary Pappajohn Scultupre Park . Photo courtesy of Kum & Go/Krause Group

Learn the ins and outs of sake, a popular Japanese alcoholic drink, during a tasting on Friday held by Japan America Society of Iowa.

What's happening: The non-profit organization received a case of sake from Yamanashi, a prefecture that is Iowa's Sister State in Japan, said Yoko Tanaka, executive director of JASI.

There will be a spectrum of sake to try out, including "Daiginjo," which is considered the highest grade.

Allora will serve Japanese cuisine and snacks for the tasting.

More details: Beyond food and drink, people will also learn how sake is made, watch a "taiko" drum performance. and participate in a Zoom toast with people from Yamanashi.

How to attend: Registration ranges from $35-$50. It goes from 6-9pm in Allora Cafe at Krause Gateway Center.