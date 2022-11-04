Abortions in Iowa drop post-Dobbs decision

The number of abortions performed in Iowa has declined since the Dobbs decision, a first-of-its-kind analysis finds.

The big picture: The trend is likely driven by a new 24-hour abortion waiting period that became enforceable in July, said Emily Bisek, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood North Central States.

Driving the news: The new report, released Oct. 28, found that 27% fewer abortions took place in Iowa during August compared to April, according to WeCount, an arm of the Society of Family Planning, which supports abortion rights.

That equates to about 100 abortions, according to the report.

Nationwide, the decline was about 6%.

What they're saying: Even though abortion is still legal in Iowa, restrictions like the 24-hour law are making it harder for people seeking the procedure, Bisek said.

The new law, which started a week after the Dobbs ruling, requires patients to get two appointments at a clinic with a 24-hour timestamp in between.

If a patient has to drive a long distance or find childcare for those appointments, that can be burdensome, especially for low-income patients, Bisek said.

The other side: Gov. Kim Reynolds, who signed the bill into law back in 2020, previously said it was meant to "stand up for the sanctity of life" and "protect the unborn child."