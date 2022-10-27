37 mins ago - Business

Help us decide who Des Moines' power players are

Linh Ta
Illustration of a question mark made out of dominos, that fall over in succession.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

We're making a list of Des Moines' most influential people and we need your help.

Driving the news: We want to identify the people who made the biggest impacts in 2022.

  • Maybe it's someone who opened a new restaurant that's evolving the scene. Or maybe it's someone who's fighting for racial justice in town.
  • Fill out our survey here and help us identify who should make the cut.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more