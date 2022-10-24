Ewing Park mountain bike advocates fight against opposition

Tracks like this one at DSM's Ewing Park would be part of the Copper Creek Mountain Bike Park project. Photo courtesy of Ken Sherman/ K&K Images

Dozens of supporters of a proposed mountain bike park on Des Moines' east side will attend a city council meeting tonight to counter opposition, Dave McCloney, president of Central Iowa Trail Association (CITA), tells Axios.

Why it matters: It could make or break the project.

There was enough opposition from nearby residents to a city survey last month to require supermajority council approval — at least six of seven votes — to rezone the area for the $2.2 million park.

Catch up fast: Copper Creek Mountain Bike Park would border Pleasant Hill and connect the Gay Lea Wilson Trail just off East University Avenue.

The 50-acre project is proposed by Polk County Conservation, which purchased much of the undeveloped land last year.

The other side: Opponents fear the park could increase illegal activities like dumping, destroy wildlife habitat and exacerbate flood risks.

Yes, but: McCloney and conservation officials told Axios the project will instead address and improve each of those issues through natural restorations and security enhancements.

What's next: Tonight's meeting begins at 5.

If approved, the park could be constructed and open as soon as spring 2024.