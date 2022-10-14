Des Moines withdraws plan to remove historic cemetery roads
A proposal to remove multiple roads within Woodland Cemetery has been withdrawn from a larger renovation plan, Devin Perry, a city spokesperson tells Axios.
Catch up fast: Woodland is a historic cemetery, planned prior to DSM's 1851 incorporation.
- Its 65 acres includes the graves of people like former Gov. Samuel Merrill and suffragist Annie Nowlin Savery.
- It also has a children's monument, where dozens of unidentified orphaned children from past centuries were buried in crate-like caskets on top of each other.
Driving the news: Eight road removals were proposed in earlier plans to restore some of the cemetery's infrastructure with the goal of opening up more green space.
Yes, but: The DSM Landmark Review Board recommended last month that a certificate of appropriateness be granted for removal of just one road section — and only after further historic review.
- A revised recommendation from city staff to the city council now excludes road removal.
What's next: A public hearing about the renovations is Oct. 24.
- Timelines and estimated costs of the projects are still being determined.
