Des Moines weekend planner: Oct. 14-16
Friday
🇺🇦 The Sunflower Gala: A fundraiser in support of Ukrainian families.
- 6pm at West48 conference center in WDM. Tickets start at $100.
🕺 Silent Disco: Headphone dancing at downtown DSM's Western Gateway Park.
- 7-11pm, free headset rental with photo ID.
Saturday
🗑 DSM SCRUB day: Residents can get rid of bulk items, yard waste and tires for free, 7am-2pm.
🥧 Taste of Norway: A Scandinavian baked goods and crafts sale.
- 9am-3pm, Valley High School in WDM.
🍻 Born here. Brewed here: Iowa Agriculture Water Alliance and Exile Brewing showcase beers made with cover crops that prevent farmland erosion.
- 3-6pm at Exile, downtown DSM.
