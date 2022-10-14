2 hours ago - Things to Do

Des Moines weekend planner: Oct. 14-16

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Annie Jr.

"Annie Jr.", a production at the Des Moines Playhouse, runs Friday -Sunday ($10). The production is put on by The Penguin Project and all roles are filled by young artists with developmental disabilities. Photo: Brent Isenberger via DSM Playhouse

Friday

🇺🇦 The Sunflower Gala: A fundraiser in support of Ukrainian families.

  • 6pm at West48 conference center in WDM. Tickets start at $100.

🕺 Silent Disco: Headphone dancing at downtown DSM's Western Gateway Park.

  • 7-11pm, free headset rental with photo ID.
Saturday

🗑 DSM SCRUB day: Residents can get rid of bulk items, yard waste and tires for free, 7am-2pm.

🥧 Taste of Norway: A Scandinavian baked goods and crafts sale.

  • 9am-3pm, Valley High School in WDM.

🍻 Born here. Brewed here: Iowa Agriculture Water Alliance and Exile Brewing showcase beers made with cover crops that prevent farmland erosion.

  • 3-6pm at Exile, downtown DSM.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more