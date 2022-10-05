Des Moines' follow-up on crimes against women results in hundreds arrested
Des Moines police arrested an average of 48 people a year in a program that started in 2016 and focuses on crimes against women, according to information provided this week to the city council.
Why it matters: Women in the U.S. are far more likely to be victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
- Globally, violence against women is considered a major public health problem by the World Health Organization.
Catch up fast: DMPD used a federal grant to launch the initiative, which pays officers overtime to further investigate cases involving violence against women.
- Some of the work includes following up after a case is resolved to identify people who violate sex offender registry rules or no-contact orders.
Driving the news: The city council on Monday accepted another nearly $21,500 grant to help cover the initiative's expenses for the next year — which is roughly the same amount as in previous years.
Of note: October is National Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.
- The Iowa Domestic Violence Helpline can be reached at 800-770-1650 or text "IowaHelp" to 201211.
