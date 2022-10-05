Des Moines' follow-up on crimes against women results in hundreds arrested

Des Moines police arrested an average of 48 people a year in a program that started in 2016 and focuses on crimes against women, according to information provided this week to the city council.

Why it matters: Women in the U.S. are far more likely to be victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Globally, violence against women is considered a major public health problem by the World Health Organization.

Catch up fast: DMPD used a federal grant to launch the initiative, which pays officers overtime to further investigate cases involving violence against women.

Some of the work includes following up after a case is resolved to identify people who violate sex offender registry rules or no-contact orders.

Driving the news: The city council on Monday accepted another nearly $21,500 grant to help cover the initiative's expenses for the next year — which is roughly the same amount as in previous years.

Of note: October is National Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.