Des Moines' follow-up on crimes against women results in hundreds arrested

Jason Clayworth
Illustrated collage of a person’s silhouette with an ambulance and caution tape.
Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Des Moines police arrested an average of 48 people a year in a program that started in 2016 and focuses on crimes against women, according to information provided this week to the city council.

Why it matters: Women in the U.S. are far more likely to be victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Catch up fast: DMPD used a federal grant to launch the initiative, which pays officers overtime to further investigate cases involving violence against women.

  • Some of the work includes following up after a case is resolved to identify people who violate sex offender registry rules or no-contact orders.

Driving the news: The city council on Monday accepted another nearly $21,500 grant to help cover the initiative's expenses for the next year which is roughly the same amount as in previous years.

Of note: October is National Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.

