Des Moines weekend plans: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Friday
⭐️ Galileo: A jerk or hero of science? Get a free astronomy lesson at the Drake Municipal Observatory, followed by stargazing with guidance. 8-10pm.
Saturday
🐝 Take a free tour of Birds & Bees Urban Farm in Des Moines during their Annual Harvest Party. Listen to Irish music and eat food from the farm starting at 2pm.
☕️ Celebrate International Coffee Day at the BLK & Bold roastery in Des Moines. Take a tour of the facility and learn more about the specialty drinks from 1-5pm.
🍺 Pull out the lederhosen because Firetrucker is hosting an Oktoberfest. 4-11pm.
Sunday
🚲 Jam out to free live music and grab a beer during Des Moines' Waterworks Bands, Brews & Bikes Concert series from 2-4pm.
