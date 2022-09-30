54 mins ago - Things to Do

Des Moines weekend plans: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Linh Ta
Illustration of a pointed finger reaching out and poking a smile face
Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios
Friday

⭐️ Galileo: A jerk or hero of science? Get a free astronomy lesson at the Drake Municipal Observatory, followed by stargazing with guidance. 8-10pm.

Saturday

🐝 Take a free tour of Birds & Bees Urban Farm in Des Moines during their Annual Harvest Party. Listen to Irish music and eat food from the farm starting at 2pm.

☕️ Celebrate International Coffee Day at the BLK & Bold roastery in Des Moines. Take a tour of the facility and learn more about the specialty drinks from 1-5pm.

🍺 Pull out the lederhosen because Firetrucker is hosting an Oktoberfest. 4-11pm.

Sunday

🚲 Jam out to free live music and grab a beer during Des Moines' Waterworks Bands, Brews & Bikes Concert series from 2-4pm.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more