Axios Des Moines readers share their cutest dog pics

Life can be a little "ruff" out here, but as you head into the weekend, here's some adorable local dogs submitted by our fellow Axios Des Moines readers.

Photo courtesy of Christian Davis.

Here's Theodore of West Des Moines looking especially dapper in his bowtie. (He definitely doesn't work from home.)

Photo courtesy of Julie McCauley

Meet Edward the corgi. He may not be royalty, but he's a king in our hearts.

Photo courtesy of Julia Sayers Gokhale

Louie G. is pictured here enjoying a staycation at the Surety Hotel. How could anyone tell this pup to get off the furniture?