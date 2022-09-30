55 mins ago - Things to Do
Axios Des Moines readers share their cutest dog pics
Life can be a little "ruff" out here, but as you head into the weekend, here's some adorable local dogs submitted by our fellow Axios Des Moines readers.
Here's Theodore of West Des Moines looking especially dapper in his bowtie. (He definitely doesn't work from home.)
Meet Edward the corgi. He may not be royalty, but he's a king in our hearts.
Louie G. is pictured here enjoying a staycation at the Surety Hotel. How could anyone tell this pup to get off the furniture?
